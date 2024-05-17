Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.25. 1,164,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,782. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

