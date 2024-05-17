Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 678 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 109,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 73,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 393,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 870,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

