Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $248.40. 530,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

