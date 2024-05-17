Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 137.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $255.22. 144,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,502. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.95. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

