HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 301.61% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

OptiNose Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,857. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $36,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,802.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael F. Marino III sold 15,059 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $28,310.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,263.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,602 shares of company stock worth $68,812 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. MVM Partners LLC bought a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,768,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in OptiNose by 34.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 516,730 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in OptiNose by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,899,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OptiNose by 71.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 163,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

