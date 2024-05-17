The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

CI traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $337.12. 1,042,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.25 and its 200 day moving average is $322.07. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

