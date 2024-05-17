Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.32.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.3 %

BSX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 2,526,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $74.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.