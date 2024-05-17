Phio Pharmaceuticals’ (PHIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 273,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,701. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.