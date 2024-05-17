Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.30. The stock had a trading volume of 66,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. Insperity has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after buying an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $42,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $27,529,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,053,000 after buying an additional 207,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 655,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,846,000 after buying an additional 188,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

