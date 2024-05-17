BMO Capital Markets Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$23.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.
SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
