Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

AUTL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,307. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 50,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

