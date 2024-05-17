Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $13.25

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $7.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock remained flat at $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. 121,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,191. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider L Michael Bogert sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $133,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,479.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $5,701,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 236,843 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $805,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 161,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

