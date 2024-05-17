JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $41.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Up 3.2 %

JD stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192,128. The firm has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

