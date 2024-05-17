D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $181.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.82.

DHI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.74. The stock had a trading volume of 769,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,952. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $7,599,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

