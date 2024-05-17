Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.84

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 2359149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

