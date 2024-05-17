Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 19,352,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 68,238,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 5.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

