NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.1%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.32. 32,906,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 57,330,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

