Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 1.2%

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.19. 850,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,753,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

