UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 0.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $20.32. Approximately 1,240,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,114,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,750,773 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $645,916,000 after buying an additional 2,673,718 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $48,267,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of UiPath by 3,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,564,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 1,518,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $15,543,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

