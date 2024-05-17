Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $182.24 and last traded at $182.36. Approximately 1,276,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,174,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $205.78. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after buying an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

