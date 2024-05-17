International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $167.33 and last traded at $168.14. Approximately 531,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,781,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.