Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.10 and last traded at $85.28. Approximately 1,432,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,044,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.90%.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 113,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 359.2% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 19,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

