Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 3.7%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.47. 232,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,421,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -185.78 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $140,259.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,826.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 342,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at $12,219,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.