Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ) Short Interest Update

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DEMZ traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.27. 7,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:DEMZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned 1.02% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Democratic Large Cap Core ETF

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

