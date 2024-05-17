Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 798,100 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 715,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

FFIC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,734. The stock has a market cap of $385.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $112.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Flushing Financial

Insider Activity

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,249,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 490,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $3,385,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.