Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $384,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $446,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 43.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after buying an additional 1,907,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,689,476 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $207,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,424,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. 4,485,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,716,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

