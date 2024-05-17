Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $4.92 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 593,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.21.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

