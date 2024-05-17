Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 330,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.