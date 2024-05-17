Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Chris O?Shea Acquires 2,785,622 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea acquired 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34).
Chris O?Shea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Chris O?Shea bought 114 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).
Centrica Stock Down 1.3 %
LON CNA traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 144.55 ($1.82). 21,210,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,541,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.55. The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
