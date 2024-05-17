Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Chris O?Shea Acquires 2,785,622 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Chris O?Shea acquired 2,785,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £4,011,295.68 ($5,038,050.34).

Chris O?Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Chris O?Shea bought 114 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($187.57).

Centrica Stock Down 1.3 %

LON CNA traded down GBX 1.85 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 144.55 ($1.82). 21,210,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,541,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112.25 ($1.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.18). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.55. The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156 ($1.96).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

