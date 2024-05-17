Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Short Interest Up 12.6% in April

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,240,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,961,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.76. 10,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,820. The company has a market capitalization of $756.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DNTH. Wedbush upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

