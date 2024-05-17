China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Down 10.2% in April

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CJJD

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Shares of CJJD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,921. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

(Get Free Report)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.