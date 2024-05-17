Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 6.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hut 8 traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 1,068,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,639,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $17.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Get Hut 8 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUT

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hut 8

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hut 8 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 by 15.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 297,552 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.