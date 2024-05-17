DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,518,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 3,919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,172.9 days.

DEXUS Trading Up 5.6 %

OTCMKTS:DEXSF traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.08. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.86.

Get DEXUS alerts:

About DEXUS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.