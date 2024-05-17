DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Update

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,518,600 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 3,919,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,172.9 days.
DEXUS Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS:DEXSF traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.08. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744. DEXUS has a twelve month low of C$4.06 and a twelve month high of C$6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.86.
About DEXUS
