JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

