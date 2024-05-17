Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $32.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 897,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,884,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,597,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 848,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

