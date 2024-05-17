Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Paul Gu Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00.

Shares of UPST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,057. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Upstart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

