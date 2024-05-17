Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $2,075,400.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total value of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at $47,495,183.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 1,882,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,274,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

