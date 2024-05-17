Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,484 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

American Vanguard stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 79,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.78. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

