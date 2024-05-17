Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,750 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Pure Cycle worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,765,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 388,339 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $8,366,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,123. The firm has a market cap of $224.28 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

