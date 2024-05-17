Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 139.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.08. 197,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

