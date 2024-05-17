Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233,951 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Heartland Express worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,944,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,705,000 after buying an additional 55,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after acquiring an additional 264,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 609,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 48,026 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 46,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $689,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,307.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 411,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,831. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

