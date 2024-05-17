Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Position Trimmed by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,132 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,744,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,477,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,511. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

