Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $88.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,234. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

