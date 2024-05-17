Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 245,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 49,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,527,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,048,000 after buying an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $759,000. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,537,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 364.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 494,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 387,896 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

BLMN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.85. 221,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

