Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 1,763 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 224.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Rollins by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Trading Down 0.8 %

ROL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. 76,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,558 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

