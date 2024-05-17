Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 262 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $949,042,000 after buying an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.56. 596,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,168,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a 200 day moving average of $205.78. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

