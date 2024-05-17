Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock remained flat at $57.27 during trading on Friday. 358,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,341. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.74.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

