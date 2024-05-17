Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.03. 170,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,180. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

