Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $44.38 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $44,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after acquiring an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,232,000 after purchasing an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.66. 117,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,434. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $184.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.