iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,404. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.